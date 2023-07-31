17-year-old shot in Waterbury: Officials

The shooting occurred in the area of Blue Trail and Newport Drives, police said.

WATERBURY, Conn — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in Waterbury on Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The shooting occurred in the area of Blue Trail and Newport Drives.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's hospital where the condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.