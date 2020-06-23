18-year-old found dead after being found shot in car in Bridgeport

Police say they found an 18-year-old man slumped over in a car's driver seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Fairfield Avenue and Albion Street to find a crashed car. The driver of the car was an 18-year-old man. He was slumped over in his seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died. the man's identity has not been released by police.

Detectives are investigating and trying to find witnesses who may have information.