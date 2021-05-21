19-year-old killed in Norwalk shooting

The teenager was shot on May 20 in the area of Suncrest Road. He died a day later due to his injuries.

NORWALK, Conn. — A teenager has died due to his injuries in Norwalk after a shooting on May 20.

Police responded to the area of Suncrest Road Thursday and found a gunshot victim.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died in the early hours Friday due to his injuries.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Timothy Cantey of Norwalk. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Imparato at (203)854-3190, or by email at: cimparato@norwalkct.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

