19-year-old killed in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK, Conn. — A teenager has died due to his injuries in Norwalk after a shooting on May 20.
Police responded to the area of Suncrest Road Thursday and found a gunshot victim.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died in the early hours Friday due to his injuries.
Police identified the man as 19-year-old Timothy Cantey of Norwalk. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Imparato at (203)854-3190, or by email at: cimparato@norwalkct.org.
Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using one of the three ways below:
- Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
- Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
