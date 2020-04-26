19-year-old stepdaughter arrested for shooting, killing pregnant stepmom

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Passion Watkins for shooting her pregnant stepmom Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:27 p.m.

Bibb County deputies arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting death of a pregnant mother Sunday.

In a news release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the victim's 11-year-old son ran from his home to get help after he and his mother were assaulted by his step-sister, later identified as 19-year-old Passion Watkins.

Deputies found Watkins on Pansy Avenue in a park. She was arrested and taken to be interviewed, the sheriff's office says.

After the interview with investigators, Watkins was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and feticide, according to the release.

The son was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says. He was released and is now with family members.

While the victim was previously identified as 36-year-old Melanie Powell, the sheriff's office says her name is Melanie Power.

Original Story, 9:30 a.m.

Bibb County deputies are investigating after a woman was found shot dead Sunday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says she was found at a home on the 1000 block of Radio Drive just before 6:30 a.m.

That’s off of Napier Avenue.

The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived at the home after receiving the call, they found a woman in bed shot in the head.

Deputies say she was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner, and her 11-year-old son was the one who found her unresponsive.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones identified her as 36-year-old Melanie Powell and says she was pregnant.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and deputies are still gathering details.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

