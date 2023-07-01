19-year-old woman killed in Stratford hit-and-run, suspect arrested: Police

Police said that they found evidence that led investigators to a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Troy Watley of Stratford, who was later taken into custody.

STRATFORD, Conn. — A 19-year-old woman died from her injuries on Saturday after being struck in a hit-and-run collision in Stratford, police said.

Police said they responded shortly after midnight to a report of a woman lying in the road near St. Michaels Cemetery on Stratford Avenue, where they determined that she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

The woman, identified as 19-year-old Michelle Rodriguez of Stratford, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she passed away from her injuries, police said.

Police said that they found evidence that led investigators to a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Troy Watley of Stratford, who was later taken into custody.

Watley faces charges including Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle, Evading Responsibility, Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Avoid Striking a Pedestrian, Reckless Endangerment, and Failure to Maintain Proper Lane. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

"This is a tragic event and the Stratford Police Department is grateful that the investigation was brought to a swift conclusion and will hopefully provide some closure to Michelle's family," the police department said in a written statement.

