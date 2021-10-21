2 arrested for stealing smartphones from FedEx facility

Police said 20 phones were taken, totaling approximately $8,000.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of smartphones from a local FedEx distribution center, South Windsor police said.

Police said they arrested Simon Muriithi, 18, of South Windsor, and Tyshawn Thomas, 19, of East Hartford. The two were employees at the FedEx distribution center on Kennedy Road, and police said they were seen by FedEx security stealing smartphones from a shipping box on their conveyor belt.

Police said 20 phones were taken, totaling approximately $8,000. Both were released on $5,000 bonds.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.

