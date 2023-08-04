2 suspects arrested for gunpoint carjacking leading to police chase in West Hartford

Both suspects had several outstanding arrest warrants in their history.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police on a chase in West Hartford on Friday evening.

West Hartford police said officers saw a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Park Road that was reported as stolen, at gunpoint, from a victim in Hartford. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver engaged officers in pursuit. Officers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle drove into Hartford but stopped near the intersection of Arlington Street and Stone Street where the two fled on foot. Later identified as Irving Adams, 45, of Hartford, and Gabrielle Goulet, 24, of Tolland, the two were quickly apprehended by West Hartford officers.

There were no injuries or damage reported from the incident.

Adams was arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny 2nd Degree, Interfering with Police, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Operating with a Suspended License/Registration, Engaging in Pursuit, and Failure to Obey Control Signal. Adams is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond for this incident.

Adams also had seven outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court stemming from robbery, burglary, and violation of probation cases from various towns.

Goulet was arrested and charged with two counts of Interfering with Police, Conspiracy to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two Counts one Illegal Possession of Narcotics. Goulet is currently being held on a $50,000 surety bond from this incident.

Goulet also had 3 outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court stemming from burglary and larceny cases.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.