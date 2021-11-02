2 Bridgeport Police officers injured in police pursuit

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police say two Bridgeport officers were injured in a police pursuit that ended in Milford.
Around 4:48 p.m., Police say an attempted robbery happened on North Washington during which a gun was displayed.
Officers found the car responsible and when the driver did not stop, began a police pursuit.
The chase entered I-95 and ended in Milford due to a crash. There were two suspects taken into custody and taken back to Bridgeport. They face charges of attempted robbery and engaging in a police pursuit. As of the time of this writing, the identities of the suspects have not been released.
The two officers sustained minor injuries during the chase.