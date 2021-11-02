x
2 Bridgeport Police officers injured in police pursuit

Police say the pursuit began in Bridgeport and ended in Milford. Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police say two Bridgeport officers were injured in a police pursuit that ended in Milford. 

Around 4:48 p.m., Police say an attempted robbery happened on North Washington during which a gun was displayed. 

Officers found the car responsible and when the driver did not stop, began a police pursuit. 

The chase entered I-95 and ended in Milford due to a crash. There were two suspects taken into custody and taken back to Bridgeport. They face charges of attempted robbery and engaging in a police pursuit. As of the time of this writing, the identities of the suspects have not been released. 

The two officers sustained minor injuries during the chase. 

