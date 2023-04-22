Connecticut communities mourn tragic loss of 2 young girls

The deaths of Se’Cret Peirce, 12, and D’nazia Uzzle, 17, have shocked and devastated those that knew and loved them.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Community members in Hartford and New London held vigils for two young girls who passed away recently.

In Hartford the community coming together to honor 12-year-old Se’Cret Peirce who was shot and killed Thursday night during a drive-by shooting, police say she was just an innocent bystander, who was sitting in a car in the driveway at the time.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was in attendance to give his condolences to the family.

Community members called for the community to come together to help end gun violence pleading if anyone saw something to contact the police.

In New London, community members gathered to remember 17-year-old D’nazia Uzzle.

One week ago police were called to a home for an unresponsive person when they arrived they found Uzzle and took her to the hospital where she later died.

Two others in the home at the home were taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds.

Police have not released the cause of how Uzzle died.

Michele Lucas, Uzzle’s aunt, told FOX61 Saturday, “Domestic Violence stops today with my niece it has to stop.”

Police are still investigating both cases.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family of Se’Cret Peirce and D’nazia Uzzle.

Jake Garcia is a multimedia journalist for FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

