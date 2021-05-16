2 dead in shooting in downtown Bridgeport

Police say incident happened at an illegal after-hours club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two people are dead and others injured in a shooting in Bridgeport.

The incident happened at 1023 Main Street. The address is near the courthouse for the Fairfield Judicial District.

According to police, they were called at 1:56am to 1023 Main Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old Bloomfield man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the basement. Officers also found a 40-year-old Stamford man who was still alive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Stamford man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital but later died at the hospital.

Police said during the time of this incident an illegal after-hours club was being run in the basement of 1023 Main Street.

Police said, "The B.P.D. Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and are working several leads. As of 7:00am a large crime scene continues to be processed along Main Street in downtown Bridgeport. Citizens should expect road closures on Main Street between Fairfield Avenue and John Street throughout the morning."

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS."

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.

