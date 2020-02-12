2 Hartford men arrested in Vermont in connection with shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the morning on November 30. Officers are trying to locate a third suspect involved.

NEWPORT, Vt. — Police have arrested two people from Hartford, CT in connection with a Monday morning shooting in Vermont.

On November 30 Newport Police Officers responded to the Waterfront Plaza on calls of a shooting. A man was found by police who had been shot in the leg. The man was a Connecticut resident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting happened in the back seat of a white sedan after an argument between the victim and someone else in the car. The suspects in police custody were identified as 23-year-olds Wilfredo Cerpa and Micahel Alamo. Police say Cerpa was driving the car and Alamo was in the front passenger seat.

The third suspect in the car was identified as 26-year-old Jaquan Flintroy, also from Hartford. Police say he is the alleged shooter and wanted on a charge of second degree attempted murder.

The investigation further revealed that Cerpa and Alamo went to the local home address given by the victim, allegedly to look for his belongings. While at the home, Alamo allegedly showed a gun and blocked the doorway preventing people inside from leaving. Police say this led to an unlawful restraint charge.

The car with Cerpa and Alamo inside was found by the U.S. border patrol on I-91 south near the Barton, VT exit Monday afternoon. Cerpa was charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder. Alamo was charged with unlawful restraint in the second degree.

Cerpa was held on $50,000 bail and Alamo was held on $25,000 bail. Both appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Police say both suspects in custody are not the suspected shooter. As of the time of this writing, Flintroy has not been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.