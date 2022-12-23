Plainfield police search for men allegedly using counterfeit bills at CVS

Police determined approximately $1,350 of counterfeit bills were used to buy VISA gift cards. They are seeking help in identifying the suspects.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police are searching for two men suspected of using counterfeit money at a Plainfield CVS on Thursday evening.

Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m., Plainfield police responded to a CVS on the report of two black males using counterfeit money to purchase VISA gift cards.

Through investigation, it was determined that they used approximately $1,350 of counterfeit bills to apply credit to the VISA gift cards.

The Plainfield Police Department needs help in identifying the men so they ask If you can identify the individuals or have any information regarding this case, contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804. All tips may remain confidential upon request.

