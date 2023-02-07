2 men in Naugatuck arrested for selling marijuana in van illegally

Police conducted an investigation and found that the accused was selling marijuana and CBD products with no sales or dispensary permits.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two men were arrested and charged after Naugatuck police found that the men were openly selling and advertising marijuana and CBD products from a van illegally near Walmart.

The van contained marked decals advertised as "Mobile Dispensary" and leaf decals covering the van. On Feb. 2 and 3, the Naugatuck Police Department said they began getting complaints about the van in the area of 1100 New Haven Road due to the alleged markings and soliciting in the area.

On Feb. 3 at around 3:00 p.m., police investigated and found that the accused was selling marijuana and CBD products with no sales or dispensary permits.

Police said they seized the van.

The sale of THC-related items and CBD from a car is illegal.

James Marson Brown, 25, of Jamaica, New York, was arrested and charged with money laundering in the fourth degree, conspiracy to commit money laundering in the fourth degree, sale of a controlled substance, illegal sale without a sales tax permit, and conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance.

Stanley Livingston, 30, of Bridgeport, was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in the fourth degree, illegal sale without a sales tax permit, sale of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled substance.

