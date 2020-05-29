2 men wanted by police in connection with Naugatuck home invasion/robbery

Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect but instead call the US Marshals Office at 203-800-6001.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police have issued arrest warrants for two men who are believed to be involved in a home invasion/robbery.

On May 25, police responded to a home on Horton Hill Road. They were told three armed men wearing masks, enter the apartment and robbed three women at gunpoint. The men took over $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, 3 video game consoles, and a laptop. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The three suspects drove back to Bridgeport. Police said they saw one of the suspects getting out of the car with the stolen property. Officers tried to stop the car but it drove away. It was then abandoned and the four people inside ran away from police. Two of the people inside the car were arrested.

The two suspects were identified as Omari Blow,22, and Jacarri,20, both of Bridgeport. They are facing numerous charges like robbery in the first degree.

The two men that got away were identified by police as Khalil Rasheem Abdul-Hakeem,22, of Bridgeport, and Adrian Jihad Jackson Brown,22, of Naugatuck. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect but instead call the US Marshals Office at 203-800-6001.