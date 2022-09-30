2 Naugatuck liquor stores robbed at gunpoint within an hour of each other

Naugatuck police are currently working to identify and locate the suspect.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just an hour apart from one another on Friday night.

Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect is described by witnesses as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blue mask (see photo above). The suspect left the store on foot down Rubber Avenue and officers immediately swept the area and a K9 was brought in to attempt to find him.

An hour later across town at Cross Point Liquors on New Haven Road, a suspect matching that same description, and believed to be the same man, robbed that store at gunpoint, according to police.

Naugatuck Police are currently working to locate and identify this suspect. They urge the public to come forward with any information regarding the robberies. You're asked to contact 203-729-5222, or the police confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

