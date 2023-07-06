2 New Haven officers fired at meeting for involvement in Randy Cox case

Two other New Haven officers involved were not decided on because their attorney was sick. Their case was postponed to June 28.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of the five New Haven officers charged in the case that left Richard "Randy" Cox paralyzed from his transport in the back of a police van have been fired.

New Haven officials said the fate of Officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera, was decided at a special meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners on Wednesday night.

On both motions, the Commissioners voted four in favor, zero opposed and two abstentions.

The cases of two other New Haven officers involved, Officer Oscar Diaz and Sergeant Betsy Segui, were not voted on because their attorney was sick. Their cases were postponed to June 28.

In March, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson recommended that all the officers involved be fired.

"If we gave Randy a voice that day and he said he was injured, we wouldn’t be here today. If we treated him with dignity, we might not be here today," said Jacobson. "This administration does have your back and that mistakes do happen but we will not treat this community disrespectfully."

New Haven Mayor Just in Elicker released a statement following the vote:

" What happened to Randy Cox was unacceptable and the Board of Police Commissioners’ vote to accept Chief Jacobson’s recommendations to terminate these officers was the right one.

When an individual enters the custody of the New Haven Police Department, there is an obligation to treat them with dignity and respect and in a manner that ensures their safety and well-being. In my judgement, the actions of these officers fell far short of that obligation, and they do not reflect the high standards to which I know our police officers hold themselves to everyday as they put their lives on the line to protect and serve our residents and keep our community safe.

From day one, Chief Jacobson and I promised accountability, transparency and action. Tonight’s vote is another important step in making good on that promise on behalf of the Cox family, the New Haven community and for the integrity of the New Haven Police Department, as we all collectively work to ensure an incident like this never happens again.”

The original incident happened about a year ago today in June 2022, when Officer Oscar Diaz drove the van carrying Cox, which stopped short, causing Cox's body to slam into the back of the van, leaving him paralyzed. Officers Lavandier, Rivera, Ronald Pressley and Sgt. Betsy Segui was involved in handling Cox afterward, and are accused of mocking Cox and dragging him by his feet to a holding cell before he was eventually brought to the hospital.

All five officers pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment and cruelty misdemeanors in January.

