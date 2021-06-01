2 Norwalk officers arrested after being found in hotel when they were supposed to be on duty

The incident happened on October 10, 2020. Police say "the officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service."

NORWALK, Conn — On Tuesday, Officers Michael Dimeglio and Sara Laudano turned themselves over to police in connection with an incident on October 10, 2020.

Police say in October, both officers were working in the patrol division. Dispatch tried to reach Laudano around 12:45 p.m. on her police radio or cell phone. Officer Laundano could not be reached and her vehicle was tracked to 426 Main Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and found Laundano's patrol car in the Even Hotel parking lot. Supervisors also saw Dimeglio's patrol car in the lot. After speaking with the hotel manager, the supervisors learned the two officers were in a room.

The officers were found inside the room not in a condition to respond to service calls, police say. Deputy Chief Walsh responded and Chief Kulhawik was called. Both officers, Dimeglio who was an eight-year member of the department, and Laundao a five-year member, were relieved of their duty. They were placed on administrative leave.

An inquiry was conducted by Deputy Chief Wash and Deputy Chief Zecca, which led to Chief Kulhawik to call State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek of the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk.

It was determined after speaking with the State's Attorney, the behavior shown was beyond departmental policy violations and a criminal investigation was merited.

Mayor Harry Rilling was made aware of the incident at the beginning of the investigations and was kept in the loop as it proceeded.

Chief Kulhawik stated:

“While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors. We have a high expectation of our officers. We demand this, as does our community who place a great deal of trust in them. Intentional conduct which violates that trust and goes against the mission and values of this department will not be tolerated. Now that the Criminal Investigation has been completed, an Internal Investigation will follow and the Disciplinary Process will commence. I am extremely disappointed in the apparent dereliction of their duty to both the citizens of Norwalk as well as to their fellow officers. We will have no further comment until after the disciplinary process is complete”

Laudano was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a child. Dimeglio was charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. Both suspects are scheduled to be in court on February 16.