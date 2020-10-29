2 people arrested after a car was stolen with a baby inside

Waterbury Police say the incident began in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree. The baby was not injured.

WATERBURY, Conn — Police have arrested two people in connection with a stolen car that happened to have a 16-month-old baby inside at the time of the incident.

Officers arrived to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree Thursday, to investigate calls of a stolen 2003 stolen Mercedes Benz. The car was last seen driving down Huntingdon Avenue.

The owner and driver of the car, Kasey Johnson, was interviewed by officers. Police say Johnson,38, told them she got out of the car with the keys in the ignition while it was still running. The baby was asleep in the car seat.

Johnson is a relative to the child's mother. She went into the store but when she came outside, saw the car was stolen and called the police.

Around 9 AM of the same day, police found the car in the area of Griggs Street. The bay was not injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment. The child and mother were reunited.

Police say the suspect was described as light-skinned, wearing a blue facemask, a hooded sweatshirt under a dark-colored vest, and had on white sneakers.

Around 10 AM, Police found a person who matched the description in the area of Platt and Tudor Street. The person was identified as 41-year-old Bradley Mitchell.

An investigation is said to have revealed that Mitchell was the person who stole the car. He was also found to have four glassine bags of heroin on him.

The stolen car was found by Police to be unregistered and the registration plate on it was misuse.