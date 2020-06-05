The suspects are accused of trying to make the victim recant their compliant.

OLD LYME, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested two people who are accused of trying to make a sexual assault victim recant their complaint.

James Sullivan of Deep River, and Christine Lacoursiere of Old Lyme, were arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault/domestic violence investigation that began in Old Lyme.

Police said that Lacoursiere and Sullivan tried to contact the victim in the investigation and convince them to recant their compliant.

2 people arrested in connection with an Old Lyme sexual assault investigation 1/2

2/2 1 / 2