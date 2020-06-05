OLD LYME, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested two people who are accused of trying to make a sexual assault victim recant their complaint.
James Sullivan of Deep River, and Christine Lacoursiere of Old Lyme, were arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault/domestic violence investigation that began in Old Lyme.
Police said that Lacoursiere and Sullivan tried to contact the victim in the investigation and convince them to recant their compliant.
2 people arrested in connection with an Old Lyme sexual assault investigation
1 / 2
Both suspects are being charged with one count of witness tampering and both were released on bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court May 8.