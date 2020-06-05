x
2 people arrested in connection with an Old Lyme sexual assault investigation

The suspects are accused of trying to make the victim recant their compliant.
OLD LYME, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested two people who are accused of trying to make a sexual assault victim recant their complaint. 

James Sullivan of Deep River, and Christine Lacoursiere of Old Lyme, were arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault/domestic violence investigation that began in Old Lyme. 

Police said that Lacoursiere and Sullivan tried to contact the victim in the investigation and convince them to recant their compliant. 

Both suspects are being charged with one count of witness tampering and both were released on bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court May 8. 