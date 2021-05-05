2 people arrested in connection with Meriden home invasion

Police say the two suspects knocked on the victim's door then forced their way into the apartment. The victim suffered injuries but denied medical service.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police say on the morning of May 3, they responded to a report of a home invasion in the area of New Street. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim said first-floor residents, later identified by police as Corey Rispoli and Jamaira Johnson, knocked on the victim's door and then forced their way inside the apartment.

Police say the victim told them they recognized Rispoli and said he had a gun. Police added the victim said they were able to identify Johnson when they pulled down Johnson's masks hiding her identity.

The victim was thrown to the floor and was held down by the suspects. Police said Rispoli struck the victim in the back of the head with the butt of the gun causing the victim to almost lose consciousness. The suspects gathered items in the apartment and left.

As police began investigating the incident, they received an anonymous call saying Johnson had returned to her address on New Street. When officers arrived at the address, the caller told them Johnson had left her home and was walking down New Street toward Elm Street. Johnson then got into a car.

The car was pulled over by officers and saw Johnson and Rispoli inside it. Police say they opened the door to arrest Johnson and a gun was seen in an open bag on the floor of the car near her feet.

Police say the bag contained another gun, ammunition, and several magazines. Johnson and Rispoli are facing multiple charges including home invasion and robbery in the first degree. Both appeared in court on May 4.

