2 people arrested in connection with the homicide of Waterbury woman

The woman's remains were found in a Watertown park on September 12.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have arrested two people in connection with the homicide of a Waterbury woman Thursday.

On July 13, officers were called to check a home on Johnson Street for a missing woman, identified as Rachel Lerato Sebetlela. A little over a month later on August 14, police were told by a witness Sebetlela had not called. Officers found out that she had requested a month off from work.

On September 12, the remains of a woman were found at Black Rock Park in Watertown. The remains were identified to be Sebetlela.

Miles Johnson,22, and Casandra Nazario,23, were arrested and charged with the murder of Sebetlela. Police took Johnson into custody Wednesday and Nazario Thursday evening.

In addition to murder, the suspects are also facing conspiracy at murder, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy at tampering with evidence.

Johnson appeared in Waterbury Court Thursday morning and Nazario is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Both suspects' bonds have been set at $1 million.