Police began investigating a home on Lakewood Road after receiving reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police said two people have been arrested in connection with child abuse of a two-year-old. The arrests were announced Thursday afternoon.

On May 2, police respond to a home on Lakewood Road on calls of an unresponsive child. The two-year-old was said to have facial injuries and difficulty breathing. According to police, the child was taken to Connecticut's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and as of May 21, remains hospitalized.

During the investigation, police searched the home on Lakewood twice. Officers found the infant had been injured on April 28 at the local area hospital for a head injury. It was reported the child fell. This injury was not reported to the police.

54-year-old Lisa Burgison and 32-year-old Raymond Burgison of Lakewood Road were arrested. Both are facing similar charges including risk of injury to a child and false statement in the second degree.

2 people arrested in connection with Waterbury child abuse investigation 1/2

2/2 1 / 2