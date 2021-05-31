x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

2 people shot, 1 person possible struck by car in Bridgeport: Police

Police say the gunshot victims seem to be connected to a crime scene on Willow Street.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident in Bridgeport Monday night. 

According to the Bridgeport Police Twitter page, police received a report of two people with gunshot wounds arriving in the ER. 

Police say that along with the two people injured, a third person was possibly struck by a car. 

Police added that the gunshot victims seemed to be connected with a crime scene in Willow Street. 

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM