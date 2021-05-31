2 people shot, 1 person possible struck by car in Bridgeport: Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident in Bridgeport Monday night.
According to the Bridgeport Police Twitter page, police received a report of two people with gunshot wounds arriving in the ER.
Police say that along with the two people injured, a third person was possibly struck by a car.
Police added that the gunshot victims seemed to be connected with a crime scene in Willow Street.
