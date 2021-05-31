2 people shot, 1 person possible struck by car in Bridgeport: Police

Police say the gunshot victims seem to be connected to a crime scene on Willow Street.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident in Bridgeport Monday night.

According to the Bridgeport Police Twitter page, police received a report of two people with gunshot wounds arriving in the ER.

Police say that along with the two people injured, a third person was possibly struck by a car.

Police added that the gunshot victims seemed to be connected with a crime scene in Willow Street.

GSW parties seem to be connected to a crime scene on Willow St. At this time three people injured with two confirmed w/ GSWs the other possibly struck by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4vgNxyUzMb — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) June 1, 2021

