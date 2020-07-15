2 people injured in Ansonia double shooting

Police say it happened near Fifth and Star Street Tuesday evening.

ANSONIA, Conn — Police say two people were shot in the area of Fifth and Star Street Tuesday night.

The victims were shot multiple times in the torso. They were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for their injuries.

"At this point, we’re trying to gather as much information as we can. We don’t have a solid lead onto who may have done the shooting or the description of the person or vehicle. We are trying to attempt to gather that now," said Lt. Patrick Lynch of Ansonia Police Department.

Police say it is too earlier to determine whether or not the shooting was targeted. The victims' conditions remain unknown.

Two people were shot near the car with it’s hood up on Star Street. Ansonia police say multiple shots were fired and the victims were transported to YNHH. No information on their condition. More to come at 10 on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Kxhv7wnoZk — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) July 15, 2020