2 people injured in Ansonia double shooting

ANSONIA, Conn — Police say two people were shot in the area of Fifth and Star Street Tuesday night.
The victims were shot multiple times in the torso. They were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for their injuries.
"At this point, we’re trying to gather as much information as we can. We don’t have a solid lead onto who may have done the shooting or the description of the person or vehicle. We are trying to attempt to gather that now," said Lt. Patrick Lynch of Ansonia Police Department.
Police say it is too earlier to determine whether or not the shooting was targeted. The victims' conditions remain unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 203-735-1185.