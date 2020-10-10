1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Henry Street Friday night.
Hartford Police CT's tweeted initially, two people were injured in the shooting. However, it soon learned the shooting had become deadly. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The victim has not yet been identified by police.
Patrol units have secured the scene and MCD investigators are on their way.
Within the same hour, there was another shooting in the area of Maine Street. Police say the victim is alert and conscious.
This is a developing story.