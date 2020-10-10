1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Henry Street Friday night.

Hartford Police CT's tweeted initially, two people were injured in the shooting. However, it soon learned the shooting had become deadly. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

Patrol units have secured the scene and MCD investigators are on their way.

Within the same hour, there was another shooting in the area of Maine Street. Police say the victim is alert and conscious.

Shooting incident on Henry St now a homicide investigation. One victim pronounced on scene, second victim at HH w/GSW injuries. MCD/CSD on scene. More as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/9HwFhR4oyx — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 10, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: @HartfordPolice are investigating a shooting on Henry Street in Hartford. Police tweeting out two people are injured. The extent of their injuries is still being evaluated. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/XjJYFcym23 — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) October 10, 2020

Shooting investigation-2 victims, 40 Henry Street. Patrol have scene secured, MCD investigators on their way. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/grm44hP6Lm — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 10, 2020