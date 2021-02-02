2 purses stolen from cars in Ansonia

The two separate incidents happened over the weekend at Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive and the other from the Stop and Shop on Division Street.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police are investigating two stolen purses from cars over the weekend. One of the incidents happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive and the other from Stop and Shop on Division Street.

In the late morning of January 30, a woman in the Stop &Shop parking lot was putting her groceries in her car when someone opened her unlocked passenger door and stole her purse. The victim was described as a black man, 5'10", wearing a black jacket. He was a passenger in a dark-colored SUV.

Surveillance video showed a person wearing a black jacket get out of the passenger side of a grey Keep Cherokee, enter the victim's car, get back into the Jeep, and leave the parking lot. Police say the Jeep had a New Jersey license plate that read: V67KHF. The Jeep was reported stolen out of Stamford before the incident.

On January 31 around 7:25 a.m., a woman stopped to get gas at Cumberland Farms. When she returned to her car after getting gas, her purse was missing. Police say the woman did not see anyone enter her car. Surveillance video showed a black Dodge Challenger pulled up on the passenger side of the car and in less than 15 seconds gets back into the Dodge. The car then leaves the parking lot. Police say the quality of the video does not allow a better description of the suspect or the car used by the suspect.