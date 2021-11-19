3 juveniles shot in Hinkley High School parking lot

When a fight escalated into gunshots, a school security officer returned fire and applied a tourniquet to one of the injured.

AURORA, Colo. — Three juveniles were injured Friday in the parking lot of Hinkley High School after a fight escalated into gunshots, according to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Two of the juveniles who were shot were taken to a hospital, while the third got themselves to a hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Wilson said.

She said that it was possible one of the injured juveniles was a suspect, though that was still under investigation. Police had found a white pickup truck that was possibly related to the shooting and shared on social media. No weapons were recovered at the scene, and there have been no arrests, she said.

There were multiple shooters, she said.

The police chief said the incident started with a fight in the parking lot that escalated into a shooting. Two of the injured juveniles are Hinkley High School students. The third is a student at APS Avenues.

An Aurora Public Schools (APS) security officer returned fire and then "heroically" applied a tourniquet to one of the injured students, Wilson said.

"I want to applaud his actions," she said. "He did a great job here today."

This is the second shooting this week outside an Aurora high school. Six students were injured in a shooting Monday at Nome Park, near Aurora Central High School. Wilson said it wasn't confirmed whether the two shootings were connected, though it was a possibility.

She said she was on her way to a peace rally related to Monday's shooting when she was informed about the Hinkley shooting.

She asked for parents' help in stopping the violence.

"I need you checking phones," she said. "I need you checking rooms. I need you checking cars and make sure they're taking these guns away from these kids."

When asked how she felt about the shootings this week, she said, "I’m angry. People know what happened here. We need to talk to our kids. These beefs cannot continue."

She said anyone who has information or video of the shooting can give it to Aurora Police or to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Aurora Public Schools (APS) did a phased release of Hinkley students at 2 p.m. Friday. APS said that all after-school sports and activities were canceled. The school is located at Chambers Road south of East 13th Avenue.

Threats were also circulating on social media on Friday against Gateway High School and Rangeview High School, which both also had controlled releases. Wilson named a different school that APD corrected on Twitter.

Owners of vehicles inside the crime scene won't be able to get their vehicles right away, APD said.

The high school was on lockdown after the shooting, police said.

Aurora Mayor spoke to 9NEWS after the shooting Friday and said, "The most important function of government is the protection of its people, and that's what we're going to do. We need to engage all of our stakeholders ... to attack this problem."

He said he spoke with Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday about how the state can help and about state statutes that affect young people. He said that government leaders, faith leaders, law enforcement and parents need to work together on issues of youth violence.

Polis said earlier at a news conference that the shooting victims were in his thoughts and prayers.

"As a state, we need to redouble our efforts to reduce youth violence and improve public safety," he said. "In particular with the two shootings in Aurora, we are going to have renewed focus on reducing youth violence."

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly released a statement:

“This week’s violence near our schools is heartbreaking, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish experienced by the victims and their families. In addition, teachers and students at our schools are impacted by this outbreak of violence. Our community is still reeling from the shooting of six teenagers on Monday, and we find ourselves facing yet another senseless act of violence. It is the responsibility of all community members and stakeholders to invest in the safety of our youth. We must commit our time and resources to the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program and our public safety partners to identify ways for increased involvement and better solutions. We will work collaboratively with our community partners to identify solutions and rally the support of our residents.”

On Monday, six students were shot just a couple miles away at Nome Park.

Five of the teens were taken to area hospitals and one took himself to a hospital. All are expected to survive.

All of the victims were students at Aurora Central High School. Their names were not being released, but police identified them as a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man.

"I need us all to be outraged by what happened here today," Wilson said on Monday, while asking for the public's help locating the suspects involved.

Wilson asked residents with photos, videos or information to come forward so they can find the suspects involved. She said the shooting may have been a drive-by and there may have been suspects on foot.

The chief said multiple calibers of weapons were used in the shooting.

Henry Martinez, who lives across the street from the park, said he heard at least 30 gunshots.

"I'm a little shook about this," Martinez said. "It's scary hearing that many gunshots going off right in front of your house."

The first responders on scene were school resource officers who Wilson said provided lifesaving measures. The police department said responding officers applied tourniquets to at least two victims.

Police said Tuesday they had identified two suspect vehicles in connection with the shooting.

One vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome door handles and a roof rack.

Police said Wednesday that they found the Tahoe parked in a residential neighborhood in the area of Kalispell Way and Alameda Parkway. Officers executed a search warrant at a nearby house, according to police. No arrests have been made.

The other vehicle was described as a black Chrysler 300 with dark tint and chrome wheels.

