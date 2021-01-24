2 shot in separate incidents in Hartford

One man was shot on Webster Street late Saturday, and the other on Wethersfield Ave. early Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are investigating two shootings that happened within three hours from late Saturday and early Sunday. Both men are listed in stable condition.

Police said around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, were called to Hartford Hospital on a report of a male gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred in the area of 349 Wethersfield Avenue.

Police said at 10:53 p.m., on Saturday, police were dispatched to the Webster Street area on a report of shots fired. As officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment, who was transported by a private vehicle. Officers located a crime scene in the area of 56 Webster Street. At this time, the man’s condition has been listed as stable.