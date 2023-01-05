2 men rob victims at gunpoint and steal car at UConn apartment complex

The suspects fled the campus immediately after the crime in the stolen vehicle.

STORRS, Conn. — Two suspects robbed and stole the vehicle from occupants of a parked car at a UConn apartment complex on Thursday.

UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said shortly after 5 p.m., two males armed with handguns approached an occupied parked vehicle in the Hilltop Apartments parking lot near Novello Hall.

Both men showed handguns and demanded money from the occupants and then told them to leave the vehicle. The victims got out of the vehicle and the suspects fled with the stolen vehicle from the campus immediately after the crime.

The vehicle stolen was a gray 2018 Chevy Trax SUV. Prior to the incident, the suspects were occupants of a gray 2018 BWW X5 which also fled the scene.

The suspect's description is that of two males in their teens to twenties. One was described as a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a face covering. The second male was also wearing a face covering, with no other description given.

