2 teens arrested after East Rock shootout

Police believe they're connected to the case that shook up the New Haven neighborhood.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two teens, a 19-year-old from New Haven and an 18-year-old from Bridgeport, have been arrested for weapons charges. Officials with the New Haven Police Department believe the teens are connected to a shootout that happened in East Rock on Monday.

At 8:45 a.m. on Monday, police said two cars, an Acura and a Dodge Durango were chasing each other and firing gunshots at one another. Police received multiple 911 calls, and responded to the area of Lawrence Street between Livingston Street and Whitney Avenue.

When police got there, they found 23 shell casings in the area. Nobody was injured and nobody showed up at an area hospital.

"It's disturbing and upsetting. But it takes a while to sink in," said Eric Brunstad, who lives in East Rock.

Brunstad heard what he thought was a car backfiring on his street on Monday morning as he was getting ready for the day. So, he looked outside to see if anything was going on.

"Then when I came out afterward, the police had blocked off the road and they were walking up and down the street, looking for evidence," Brunstad said.

Police hosted a press conference on Tuesday to give an update on the case, alongside Mayor Justin Elicker.

"I just want to acknowledge, it was a really scary event for the community," Elicker said.

New Haven Public Schools confirmed a total of ten schools were sent into lockdown because of the shootout on Monday. Once the area was deemed safe, the lockdown was lifted.

Police said while nobody was injured in the incident, both cars involved had bullet holes in them, and a car sitting on the street was struck, but nobody was in it.

Neighbors said it all happened as kids were waiting at the bus stop.

"There were actually quite a few people outside when it happened. There was some people I know that live around here, they have three kids, they were at the bus stop," said one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

After the shooting, police found the Acura in Fair Haven, riddled with bullet hold. The same car was reported stolen out of Hamden on Feb. 26th.

The Dodge Durango was found in Hamden.

Police said the suspects they believed were involved in the gunfire fled to 727 Newhall St. in Hamden, a home police have responded to in the past for criminal activity.

Police arrested two teens at that home. They have been charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Pistol without a Permit, High-Capacity Magazine and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

They also found two more guns at the house.

Police have connected one of the weapons to the scene of the shootout, but are waiting for lab results to connect the others to the East Rock shooting.

Police said the two teens are well-known to them.

If anyone has any information related to the case is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477)

This is a developing story.

