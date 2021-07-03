2-year-old pointed a gun at detectives during an investigation

A semi-automatic handgun was left unattended and found by a 2-year-old while detectives conducted an investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Back on June 25, an investigation was conducted on the second floor of 12 Dayton Street. During the investigation, a 2-year-old pointed an unattended semi-automatic handgun with a red laser attachment at detectives.

Members of the New Haven Police Shooting Task Force, Criminal Intelligence Unit, along with members from various Federal Task Forces, conducted an investigation at this residence where a gun was left attended on a bed.

Detectives were able to secure the handgun without incident and the Department of Children and Families was notified and responded to the scene.

New Haven police arrested Joshua Talton and Wanesha Dawson as a result of the investigation.

Joshua Talton was held on $700,000 bond and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Criminal Negligent Storage of a Firearm

Violation of a Protective Order

Interfering with a Search Warrant

Interfering with Police

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

Possession of a Narcotic Substance with Intent to Sell

Wanesha Dawson was held on $500,000 bond and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Criminal Negligent Storage of a Firearm

Interfering with a Search Warrant

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell

Possession of a Narcotic Substance with Intent to Sell