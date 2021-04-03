20 pounds of marijuana seized by police in Enfield traffic stop

Police say they conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation on North Main Street near Enfield Street. Officers also found 81 Oxycodone pills inside the car.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A traffic stop that started over a seat belt violation ended with officers seizing 20lbs of marijuana, 81 pills of Oxycodone, and a stolen handgun.

A police officer pulled over a vehicle on North Main Street near Enfield Street Thursday afternoon for a seat belt violation.

During the initial contact with the driver, identified by police as 32-year-old Javon Gikes of Springfield, the officer noticed in plain view a plastic bag containing 81 pills of Oxycodone inside the vehicle.

The officer seized the bag of pills and Gikes got out of the vehicle. He then tried to run away from the officer but after a brief chase, he was arrested.

Officers found $4,741 in cash on Gikes as well as a stolen, loaded 9mm. During a search of the car, police found 20lbs of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.