22-year-old man shot to death in Hamden

Responding officers located a vehicle in the roadway on Fairview Avenue, with a gunshot victim inside the vehicle.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Saturday that left a Hamden man dead.

Police said around 10:45 pm Saturday, police were called to the area of Fairview Avenue and Arch Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway on Fairview Avenue, with a gunshot victim inside the vehicle.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, a Hamden resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ballistic evidence, along with multiple handguns, were recovered at the crime scene.

The Medical Examiner’s office and CT State Police are assisting with this homicide investigation. The identification of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information or surveillance video related to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4048. Any information provided can remain confidential.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.