x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

crime

Hamden Police identify man shot & killed Saturday evening

Car struck by gunfire, crashes through fence a block away; 22-year-old dies at hospital.
hamden police suv lights

HAMDEN, Conn — Hamden Police say a 22-year-old local man was killed Saturday afternoon when the car he was driving was struck by gunfire and crashed.

Police say at approximately 6:00 p.m. they were called to the area of Newberry Street and Winchester Avenue on the report of shots fired.

Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was struck by gunfire at the intersection of Newberry Street and Winchester Avenue. The car continued westbound on Newberry and across Newhall Street, before going through a fence adjacent to 550 Newhall Street.

Credit: Google Maps
The car Kaymar Tanner was driving was struck by gunfire at the intersection of Newbury and Winchester Streets, before crashing near 550 Newhall St.

The driver, Kaymar Tanner, age 22 of Hamden, had been struck by gunfire, according to police. Hamden Fire Rescue personnel rendered medical assistance and Tanner was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047.

Police say a further update will be provided tomorrow.

RELATED: One Person dead From a gunshot wound in a West Haven crash

RELATED: Protesters moved out of Stamford park after nearly a week

RELATED: New Haven PD investigating 4 shootings in a 24-hour period