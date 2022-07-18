25 years apart, two families still searching for answers on their loved ones cold cases

Diana Ferris was five months pregnant when she was strangled in her apartment in Hartford in 1996. Janice Tolland disappeared in 1973

CONNECTICUT, USA — The first few days matter most when police investigate violent crimes. Many families get answers and closure, but many others do not.

Families like those of seven-year-old Janice Pocket of Tolland, who disappeared in 1973, and 35-year-old Diana Ferris of Hartford, who was killed in 1996.

“This is one of my great memories of my sister,” said Janice Pockett’s sister, Mary Engelbrecht.

Six years of memories are all Engelbrecht has with her sister Janice Pockett.

“I was only six years old so I don’t remember a lot, but I do have some fairly vivid memories of that day,” said Engelbrecht.

The day Janice was last seen was July 26th, 1973.

“That was the first time my mother had let her go anywhere by herself,” said Engelbrecht.

Janice disappeared after she jumped on her bike and headed down Anthony Road in Tolland to chase a butterfly.

“We were always with my mom and I feel that my mom carried that guilt for the rest of her life about that,” said Engelbrecht.

“Not knowing what happened...Not knowing where she is, who did it. It’s the worst part,” said Engelbrecht.

Another woman in this town, someone who was a complete stranger to Mary until this month, shares a similar story.

“My grandfather had actually received the news that my mother was murdered,” said Diana Ferris’ daughter, Meranda Vandeventer.

Diana Ferris was five months pregnant when she was strangled in her Garden Street apartment in Hartford in 1996.

Her daughter, Meranda, who now lives in Tolland, was only 16.

“I sought therapy for years to work through those images in my mind and that happening to my mother and to an innocent baby in her womb,” said Vandeventer.

She said her mom wasn’t a perfect person.

“She was a single mom who struggled with drug addiction. At the end of the day, she was a mother and a loving mother,” said Vandeventer.

It’s because of her mother’s love that she feels passionate about pressing for answers, even 26 years later.

“If my mother was a pillar in the community. If she was a doctor, a teacher, a lawyer. I feel like maybe the police and the community would have cared a little bit more,” said Vandeventer.

Detective Andrew Jacobson has been working on her case for the last five years.

“There is DNA in this case. We are actively looking at it. We have identified a few people that are related to Diana’s case and we’re excited that we’re making headway,” said Hartford Police Department Detective Andrew Jacobson.

“I really hope in my children's lifetime that her case will be solved,” said Vandeventer.

Until then, complete strangers, two women both connected to Rolland who didn’t know each other until FOX 61’s DeAndria Turner started researching these cases, are bonded over tragedy

“That common ground of the unknown I think unites you when you meet another person who has experienced a tragedy,” said Vandeventer.

The family remains heartbroken.

“You never know what it’s like unless you’ve been through it,” said Engelbrecht.

Hope is still alive for justice in the case of her mother.

“Do not lose hope in justice. Even if our loved ones' cases are not solved here, God holds the final judgment and justice will be served one day,” said Vandeventer.

The Tolland County Cold Case Squad was established in October 2014 to jointly investigate the cases of three children, one of which is Janice Pockett, who disappeared between 1968 and 1974.

Diana’s cold case is still open too. If you have information, call the tip line at 1-866-623-8058 or send an email to cold.case@ct.gov. Every tip, no matter how small it may seem, helps.

