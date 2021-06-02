3 arrested on gun charges in connection with homicide of Makhi Buckly

Police expect the charges to be updated

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three people have been arrested on firearm charges in connection with the fatal daylight shooting death of a 19-year-old in Hartford.

Police told FOX61 News that the three people arrested have not been charged with the homicide of Makhi Buckly, however, the charges against them are expected to be updated.

Buckly, the grandson of local anti-violence advocate Carl Hardrick, was killed in the area of Amherst Street on Monday.

Police said Buckly was found in the driveway of a house, shot multiple times. They said it was a targeted attack.

Jaquan Graham, of Hartford, was charged with:

Carrying pistol with permit

He was held on $3 million bond.

Omari Barrett, of Hartford, was charged with:

Carrying Pistol WO Permit

Illegal possession weapon in Motor Vehicle

He was held on $2 million bond.

Tyrese Duckworth, of Hartford, was charged with:

Illegal Possession Weapon in MV

He was held on $500,000 bond

BREAKING NEWS: ⁦@HartfordPolice⁩ make three gun related arrests in connection to the homicide of 19 YO Mahki Buckly on Amherst Street Monday ⁦@FOX61News⁩ pic.twitter.com/o098U4OHnD — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) June 2, 2021

