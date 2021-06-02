x
3 arrested on gun charges in connection with homicide of Makhi Buckly

Police expect the charges to be updated

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three people have been arrested on firearm charges in connection with the fatal daylight shooting death of a 19-year-old in Hartford.

Police told FOX61 News that the three people arrested have not been charged with the homicide of Makhi Buckly, however, the charges against them are expected to be updated.

Buckly, the grandson of local anti-violence advocate Carl Hardrick, was killed in the area of Amherst Street on Monday.

Police said Buckly was found in the driveway of a house, shot multiple times. They said it was a targeted attack.

Jaquan Graham, of Hartford, was charged with: 

  • Carrying pistol with permit
  • Tampering Physical Evidence
  • Tampering Physical Evidence

He was held on $3 million bond.

Omari Barrett, of Hartford, was charged with: 

  • Tampering Physical Evidence
  • Tampering Physical Evidence
  • Carrying Pistol WO Permit
  • Illegal possession weapon in Motor Vehicle

He was held on $2 million bond.

Tyrese Duckworth, of Hartford, was charged with:

  • Illegal Possession Weapon in MV
  • Tampering physical evidence
  • Tampering physical evidence

He was held on $500,000 bond

