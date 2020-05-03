3 officers injured in arrest of New York fugitive in East Lyme

At one point, an officer was stuck in the suspect's car as it was still driving.

EAST LYME, Conn. — A fugitive of the law was arrested Wednesday. Three police officers were injured in the arrest the man.

Around 3 p.m., police officers stopped a car on Main Street at Pennsylvania Avenue due to a moving violation. The man who was driving gave police a falsified Florida drivers license. Police asked the man to exit the car but he refused and re-started the car.

Officers tried to physically stop the man from putting the car into gear and remove him from the car. The man, later identified as Dwanyne Denton, put the car into drive and drove away. Two officers fell into the roadway, while another officer was stuck in the car as it drove away. Denton was hitting the officer as he drove.

Police said the car drove about 500 feet before it crashed. Again, officers tried to get Denton out of the car but he continued to physically fight with officers. At one point he grabbed an officer's taser.

Denton was finally removed from his car and placed into police custody. It was learned that he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from New York for a parole violation related to firearms offense(s).