The incident began at Plainfield Central School when a woman was found outside yelling obscenities.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield couple was arrested Tuesday after an incident began at a school and ended at the police department headquarters.

Police responded to the Plainfield Central School on a report of an "irate" parent. Officers found 54-year-old Sandra LaPrade outside the school yelling obscenities.

Officers said that LaPrade arrived at the school trying to remove her child but was "incapable of speaking rationally," which caused the school to call officers to the scene.

According to the police press release, LaPrade pulled away from officers to prevent them from handcuffing her during her arrest. She was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

When LaPrade was processed and released, police say her husband, 53-year-old Thomas LaPrade, learned of her arrest.

Police say Thomas called the department and said officers should be waiting outside for his arrival.

Thomas arrived at the police station around 2:42 p.m., entered the lobby, and allegedly began banging on the dispatcher's window. Police say he came into the lobby a few more times yelling for an officer to meet him outside.

An officer met Thomas outside, who was in his vehicle with a woman passenger. Police say Thomas was being "extremely uncooperative" and the passenger was trying to stop him from getting out of the car due to his "completely irrational behavior."

The officer was also pushing the vehicle door shut to prevent Thomas from getting out.

Police say that at one point, Thomas began yelling at the passenger and shoved her across the front passenger compartment of the vehicle.

3 officers injured in arrest of Plainfield couple 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

The officer told Thomas that he was under arrest and told him to get out of the vehicle. Police say Thomas began to resist arrest and tried to brace himself so he could not be removed from the vehicle.

A struggle ensued between Thomas and the officers, during which police say Thomas said he was going to cause harm to the officers. He was eventually placed in handcuffs, while three officers received minor injuries.

Thomas also was injured and was taken to the local hospital for treatment. Police say during his treatment, Thomas yelled obscenities toward medical staff and damaged a computer monitor. He was arrested after his release from the hospital.

Police say Thomas was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, three counts of assault on an officer, threatening in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree. He was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on June 9.

