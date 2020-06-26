3 people shot in Bridgeport

Police say the shooting happened around the area of Huntington Road and Boston Avenue.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot Thursday night.

According to Bridgeport Police's Twitter, they respond on calls of a shooting in the area of Huntington Road and Boston Avenue. Police sent several updates saying three people were shot.

There is no information regarding the severity of the injuries.

Bridgeport has requested aid from the surrounding towns and Connecticut state police to help them at Bridgeport Hospital. It is unclear what help Bridgeport help need at the hospital.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene.