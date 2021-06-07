3-year-old Maine girl dies in hospital; mother charged with manslaughter

The child was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center on Friday. She was pronounced dead on Sunday, police said.

OLD TOWN, Maine — An Old Town woman is charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Maine State Police said in a release Monday that they arrested Hillary Goding, 28, of Old Town, on Sunday.

According to police, Old Town Fire and Rescue responded to 149 Center Street around 10:45 p.m. on Friday after Goding called 911 to report that her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she later died on Sunday, police said.

An autopsy was performed Sunday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police said information regarding the autopsy is not being released at this time.

After Goding was arrested in Lincoln on Sunday, police said she was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.