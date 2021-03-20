x
348 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized by police in Norwalk drug bust

Police say the investigation spanned six months and covered the greater Fairfield County area. The value of the drugs is estimated by police to be $20,000.
Credit: Norwak Police Department

NORWALK, Connecticut — After a six-month investigation, police have arrested a man in connection with drug possession and seized $20,000 worth of drugs. 

Police say they arrested 66-year-old Walter Davis, also known as Baby Love, and found a large amount of packaged heroin combined with fentanyl on him. 

Officers seized 348 bags of the packaged heroin/fentanyl. The heroin/fentanyl was found in glassine envelopes that were stamped with "takeover."

Davis has been arrested 19 times before, with his first arrested dating back to 1973. Police say he is a 16 felon who was convicted on various charges including robbery, assault, and smuggling narcotics in the mail. 

Davis is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance within 1500ft of a daycare. 

