348 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized by police in Norwalk drug bust

NORWALK, Connecticut — After a six-month investigation, police have arrested a man in connection with drug possession and seized $20,000 worth of drugs.
Police say they arrested 66-year-old Walter Davis, also known as Baby Love, and found a large amount of packaged heroin combined with fentanyl on him.
Officers seized 348 bags of the packaged heroin/fentanyl. The heroin/fentanyl was found in glassine envelopes that were stamped with "takeover."
Davis has been arrested 19 times before, with his first arrested dating back to 1973. Police say he is a 16 felon who was convicted on various charges including robbery, assault, and smuggling narcotics in the mail.
Davis is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance within 1500ft of a daycare.
