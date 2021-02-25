x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

370 bags of Heroin, over 4 oz. of marijuana seized by Police in Waterford arrest

Officers responded to Wolcott Road on calls of a man and woman having an altercation. The man was discovered to have an active arrest warrant for his arrest.
Credit: Wolcott Police Department

WOLCOTT, Conn. — An altercation between a man and woman eventually led to both of their arrests and the seizure of various drugs on Wednesday. 

Police responded to Wolcott road to find a man and woman outside a car arguing in a driveway. 

The people told officers they had been arguing and a cellphone was thrown from the car as they were driving south. They were looking for the phone when the officers arrived. 

Officers identified the man as 25-year-old Aseim King, and the woman was identified as 20-year-old Sara Garcia, both of Waterbury. 

Police say it was discovered King had a warrant for his arrest for a criminal attempt at assault in the first degree with a $500,000 bond. It was also learned Garcia had a Protective Order against King who was not allowed to be in contact with her. 

Credit: Wolcott Police Department
25 year-old Aseim King

King was arrested and police say during their search found 370 bags of heroin combined with fentanyl, a loaded 9mm gun, and 4oz. of marijuana packaged for sale. 

King was charged with various charges including two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm magazine. 

Garcia was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and was released on a promise to appear. She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.  

Credit: Wolcott Police Department

Police said King was taken to Wolcott Police Department on a $250,000 bond and was to be transported to Waterbury Thursday. He will also be served at court his warrant from Waterbury. 

Related Articles