370 bags of Heroin, over 4 oz. of marijuana seized by Police in Waterford arrest

WOLCOTT, Conn. — An altercation between a man and woman eventually led to both of their arrests and the seizure of various drugs on Wednesday.

Police responded to Wolcott road to find a man and woman outside a car arguing in a driveway.

The people told officers they had been arguing and a cellphone was thrown from the car as they were driving south. They were looking for the phone when the officers arrived.

Officers identified the man as 25-year-old Aseim King, and the woman was identified as 20-year-old Sara Garcia, both of Waterbury.

Police say it was discovered King had a warrant for his arrest for a criminal attempt at assault in the first degree with a $500,000 bond. It was also learned Garcia had a Protective Order against King who was not allowed to be in contact with her.

King was arrested and police say during their search found 370 bags of heroin combined with fentanyl, a loaded 9mm gun, and 4oz. of marijuana packaged for sale.

King was charged with various charges including two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm magazine.

Garcia was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and was released on a promise to appear. She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.