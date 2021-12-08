4 arrested during investigation into drugs and guns at hotel

The investigation centered on a Manchester hotel.

New details have come to light regarding the discovery of guns and drugs hotel back in August at Manchester's Hawthorn Suites. We now know that investigation led to the arrests of four men that police say were involved illegal dealing of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

On August 12th, FOX61 reported that the East Central Narcotics Task Force was executing warrants in two rooms at the motel on Spencer St. when two vehicles sped out of the parking lot. The two vehicles were unrelated to the investigation, but police said they fled from the parking lot after seeing law enforcement there. One, a white Audi SQ5, reportedly rammed a South Windsor police vehicle.

On Saturday, the task force, which targets narcotics activity in Vernon, South Windsor, Manchester, and Glastonbury, reported that they had focused on the Hawthorn Suites this past summer after receiving complaints and reports of gunshots fired.

During the August raid, police arrested Darrik Forsythe and Ronald Vaccaro. In Forsythe's room, they seized a loaded 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, 113 grams of suspected methamphetamines, and 430 bags of suspected fentanyl. Seized from Vaccaro’s room was a loaded Ruger 44 caliber revolver. Both men were charged with criminal possession of a firearm, and Forsythe was charged with operating a drug factory, possession with intent to sell, and several other drug-related charges.

As police continued their investigation, they eventually arrested Nicholas Kopek, who tried to deliver nearly a pound of methamphetamine to Forsythe and Vaccaro. The drugs were intercepted, and Kopek was arrested for drug possession and risk of injury.

The task force continued to investigate the narcotics dealing with a nexus to firearms activity at the Hawthorn Suites. In September, they began an undercover buy operation targeting Lamar "Bless" Midgette. On September 30th they executed a search and seizure warrant upon Midgette’s residence located at the Hawthorn Suites. Investigators located a loaded Glock 21 handgun, nearly an ounce of suspected crack cocaine packaged for sale, 61 bags of suspected fentanyl, and a variety of drug packaging and processing equipment. Midgette was charged with Operation of a Drug Factory, several possession charges, and criminal possession of a firearm and an illegal magazine.

