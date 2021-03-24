4 charged in multimillion-dollar theft ring in CT, NY

Federal authorities in Connecticut announced the unsealed indictment Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges four men in connection with an alleged theft ring accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of vehicles, phones, ATMs, and other goods from numerous locations in Connecticut, New York, and other states.

It accuses Josepher Cartagena, Alexander Santiago and Douglas Noble, all of the Bronx in New York City, and Justin Herrera, formerly of Levittown, N.Y., of theft crimes.

Santiago's lawyer declined to comment. Messages were left for lawyers for Cartagena and Noble. It's not clear if Herrera has an attorney.

