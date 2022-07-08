4 juveniles arrested for April stabbing

The three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old are charged with inflicting life-threatening wounds on a male victim.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to an April stabbing in New London.

Police said on April 12 at approximately 3:22 p.m., police responded to 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street. Responding New London officers found a male victim who was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. The male did survive.

After a lengthy investigation, New London police obtained arrest warrants for four juvenile males involved in the incident.

On Friday, the four juveniles -- three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old -- were taken into custody, police said.

The four were charged with assault in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the 1st degree.

The four juveniles are being held at a juvenile detention facility in Connecticut.

