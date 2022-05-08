4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford Police

All items stolen by the suspects have been recovered by the police.

MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning.

Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.

The Volkswagen went to Mobil on the Run at 1354 Boston Post Rd., and drove up to another female pumping gas. One of the suspects left the car and got into a vehicle with a female and her children. The female dropped her phone, which the suspect then stole. He then went back into the Volkswagen leaving the parking lot.

The car then traveled to the parking lot of Costco at 1718 Boston Post Rd., circled the lot, and parked near a female unloading groceries into her car. One suspect left the Volkswagen, went over and stole the female's purse from inside the vehicle, then got back into the Volkswagen, which left the parking lot.

The Volkswagen then entered a Walmart parking lot and all four suspects went into the store. Milford police were notified and Walmart was shut down to customers entering until the suspects left. The victim at Costco let the police know her credit cards were being used at Walmart. The officers then stationed themselves at all exits of the parking lot with stop sticks, but the suspects drove over a curb and got out of the parking lot.

Police did not pursue the Volkswagen, but the unmarked task force vehicle continued to follow. The car then headed towards Orange where it hit another vehicle and became disabled. All four suspects left the car and fled on foot. Police located three suspects behind Colony Hardware and the fourth was located near Porch & Patio.

All four were later identified as juveniles and are in police custody. The Volkswagen was recovered, as were the stolen cell phone and the purse.

Milford Police said police from New Haven, Orange, West Haven, North Haven, Yale, and Wallingford all contributed to the arrest.

