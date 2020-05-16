4 people arrested in connection with Waterbury homicide investigation

A man was brought to a local hospital on May 14 for a gunshot wound to the torso and later died from his injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police arrested four people in connection with a deadly May 14 shooting.

On Thursday evening, officers responded to the area of Willow Street and Woodlawn Terrace to investigate a shooting. Several people had call police complaining about the shooting.

No one was suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene. Officers were able to determine two people with gunshot wounds were driven to the local area hospitals. A 23-year-old woman who was shot in the leg arrived at Waterbury hospital. A 26-year-old man arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers responded to Saint Mary's Hospital and found the car that arrived at the emergency room. The car had three people inside including one the gunshot victims. The three people inside the car were detained by police and the man was brought into the hospital for treatment.

The woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man with the gunshot wound to his torso was pronounced dead at 10:25 pm.

Police said the gunshots that were fired came from a dark-colored SUV. The car drove away before the police initially arrived on the scene.

Early Friday morning, police save a black SUV traveling on Hamilton Road towards Pearl Lake Road and believed it was the car involved in the shooting. The car was later confirmed to be stolen from Groton.

All three people inside the car were arrested. The people were identified as 19 -year-old Jan Santiago, 18-year-old Byron E. Cruz, and a juvenile.

Police identified a fourth person believed to be involved in the shooting and arrested Evel Pacheco, 18, Friday afternoon.

The body of the man has not yet been identified.

Charges are pending for all four suspects.