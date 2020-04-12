5 expensive puppies swiped from New Haven pet store

The weeks-old puppies were a mini golden doodle, a cocker spaniel, a mini bulldog, a Rottweiler, and an Eskimo mix.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Was it an inside job or connected to a renovation project going on next door?

Those are some of the questions investigators and the owners of New Haven's Safari Stan's Pet Center are asking following the theft of five puppies from the store

It was just before 8 Thursday morning when one of the owners received a call from an employee wondering if he took some of the puppies home with him. Reinaldo Capetillo said he did not.

Then, his jaw dropped.

"She (the employee) sent me a picture of the hole in the wall and she’s like 'I don’t know what’s going on here,'" Capetillo said.

The weeks-old puppies - a mini golden doodle, a cocker spaniel, a mini bulldog, a Rottweiler, and an Eskimo mix - were missing from their crates and there was a large hole that appeared to have been cut by a power tool in an exterior wall that separates Safari Stan's from a vacant retail space, which is under renovation, next door.

"I don’t know what the purpose might be, what they might want to do," an emotional Capetillo said. "My main concern is that they know what they’re doing with the puppies."

Police believe there’s one likely reason these pups were swiped.

"Retail value of the five puppies is $23,400," said New Haven Police Assistant Chief Renee Dominguez.

Police are on the lookout and ask the public to do the same even though the store could only be provided for three of the five puppies.

"If they’re being sold via Craigslist, all the apps that our detective bureau kind of monitors and we’re also looking for a video because right now we believe they came in through the back," Dominguez said.

"When you spend time with them you get to see exactly how different their personalities are and even for the newer ones that arrive, from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave, you grow a certain bond with them, and that bond is everything to us at Safari Stan’s," Capetillo said.

And the co-owner had a message for whoever is responsible.