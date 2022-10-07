6 gas stations robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

The general description of the suspect has been similar in all of the robberies but has not been confirmed to be the same suspect.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Six gas stations have been robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night.

Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male, 5'9", wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The suspect came in and displayed a gun and took an undetermined amount of money, fleeing on foot. The clerk was unharmed.

The suspect possibly left in an unknown vehicle out of town

This description is similar to a report of another robbery 5 minutes earlier at a gas station on Route 32 in Franklin, but police said it is not known at this time if the suspect in the other areas investigating similar incidents is the same.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561

In Franklin, it was reported that at around 7:31 p.m. Troop K in Colchester received a report of a robbery at a gas station located at 62 Route 32. No injuries were reported. The Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives responded and have been in the early stages of an investigation.

Other reports came in of robberies at nearby gas stations by a suspect with the same general description. The Quaker Hill section of Waterford, Groton, Stonington, and Ledyard are the other four towns that reported similar incidents.

Police in Ledyard said they responded at 9:08 p.m. to a robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace located at 126 Gallup Hill Road. Store personnel reported that a lone male, described as Black or Hispanic, robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car, and drove off in an unknown direction of travel.

Ledyard Police are on the scene and investigating. as of 10 p.m. on Friday. Preliminary details from video surveillance revealed that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. This description is consistent with the other robberies that happened in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-6400.

Police in Stonington said they received a report of an armed robbery at the Drawbridge Mobil station at 34 East Main Street. One person showed a gun and left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. No one was injured.

