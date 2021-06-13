5 people in custody after crashing stolen cars and fleeing on foot in Glastonbury

Two juveniles and three young adults were taken into custody by Glastonbury police.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Glastonbury police are currently investigating after 5 suspects were taking into custody after crashing 2 stolen cars.

According to police, they were involved in two evading motor vehicle accidents Sunday afternoon. It took place just after 4pm on Main St. and Route 17 in a stolen BMW.

The stolen BMW became disabled in the second crash and the suspects fled the scene on foot. They called for a ride share car and once it arrived they stole that car as well. The suspects crashed that car as well at Glastonbury High School, and then lead police on a foot chase.

Five suspects were taken into custody, 2 are juveniles and 3 are young adults.

Glastonbury police are currently investigating to see if these suspects are also involved in multiple reports of attempted vehicle and garage burglaries that were reported Sunday afternoon in South Glastonbury.

Police say this is a very active investigation.

